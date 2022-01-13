Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

