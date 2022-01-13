Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.88. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,575.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,343,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 483,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 379.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 286,116 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 162.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

