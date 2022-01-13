Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 264 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $136.28 and a 1 year high of $184.18.

