AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

AMK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

