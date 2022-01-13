Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,001.90

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,001.90 ($27.17) and traded as high as GBX 2,114 ($28.70). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,092 ($28.40), with a volume of 1,210,120 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.97) to GBX 2,470 ($33.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,970.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,998.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.91), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($619,239.49).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

