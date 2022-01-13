AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AstraZeneca by 67.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 122.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

