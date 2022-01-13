Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Sells 6,688 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Steen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $1,607,426.48.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.56. 379,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

