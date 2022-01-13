Automata Network Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $94.38 million and $7.74 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

