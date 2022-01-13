AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,038.74.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $2,052.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,950.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,745.14. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 107.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.