AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,980.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,980 ($40.45) and last traded at GBX 2,982 ($40.48), with a volume of 177312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130 ($42.49).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.67) to GBX 3,750 ($50.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,314.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,676.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The company has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

