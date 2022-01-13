Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,126 shares of company stock worth $26,623,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $240.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

