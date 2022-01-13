Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $849,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA opened at $279.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.16 and a 200-day moving average of $243.44. The company has a market cap of $699.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

