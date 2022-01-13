Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 7,222 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

