Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,792 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $82.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

