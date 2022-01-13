Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $308.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

