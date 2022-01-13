AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of AZZ worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AZZ by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 9.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 830,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the third quarter worth $516,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 19.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.38.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

