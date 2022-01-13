B. Riley Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.36). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 98,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

