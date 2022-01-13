B. Riley Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Shares of ZION opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

