Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €160.64 ($182.54).

ETR WCH traded up €3.90 ($4.43) during trading on Thursday, reaching €141.15 ($160.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.94. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($198.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

