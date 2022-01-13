Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.71.

BIDU opened at $159.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Baidu by 1,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baidu by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

