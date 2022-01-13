Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 229,951 shares.The stock last traded at $30.91 and had previously closed at $30.43.

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after buying an additional 355,866 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,963,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,990,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

