Bank of America Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $82.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.49 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.