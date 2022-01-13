Bank of America Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $785.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $712.77.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $686.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $671.28 and its 200 day moving average is $623.27. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.