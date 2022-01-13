Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Princeton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

