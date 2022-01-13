Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,347 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNYA. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CNYA traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 197,238 shares. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

