Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,330. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $330.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

