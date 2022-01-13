Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 3,900 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,814. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

