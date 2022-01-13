Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 131.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Banner by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 119,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Banner by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 198,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.