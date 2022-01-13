Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $228.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.