Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after buying an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.73 and a 12-month high of $232.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

