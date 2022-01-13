Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,311 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,541,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,877,000 after buying an additional 785,802 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,190,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 80,842 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

TEVA opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

