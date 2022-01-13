Barclays Boosts Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target to $61.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Air Lease stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Air Lease by 453.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 575,909 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Lease by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

