Barclays Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $42.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

