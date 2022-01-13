Barclays Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $42.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.
In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
