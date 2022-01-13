Barclays Boosts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €108.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.