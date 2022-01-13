Barclays Cuts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $80.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.83.

DSGX opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

