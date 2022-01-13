Barclays PLC Purchases 37,403 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 311,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $74,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after acquiring an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $260.85 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

