Barclays Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $64.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

