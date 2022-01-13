Barclays Reiterates “CHF 36” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 36 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 33.71.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.