Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.75) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 320 ($4.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.09) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.75) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.38 ($4.76).

SSPG opened at GBX 265 ($3.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.43).

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,997.56). In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

