Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 586,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.07.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

