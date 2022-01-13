Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.93

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93, with a volume of 46887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 2.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BODY. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.84.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

