Beacon Hits Market Cap of $533,605.59 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $533,605.59 and $7,619.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035655 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

