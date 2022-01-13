Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €106.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.29 ($107.15).

HFG stock opened at €57.24 ($65.05) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12-month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.55.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

