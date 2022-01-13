Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRCH. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

PRCH opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,255 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $2,277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $460,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

