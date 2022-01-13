Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DLN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($38.69) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.65) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($48.05).

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 3,447 ($46.79) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,394.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,505.73. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 3,062 ($41.56) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($52.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.61.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

