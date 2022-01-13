Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.
Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.48).
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
