Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £53.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.48).

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

