Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 58,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,442,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

