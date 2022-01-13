Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

