BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $485.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the highest is $486.90 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.47 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.