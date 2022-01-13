BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,350

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,350 ($31.90) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.25) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,267.14 ($30.77).

BHP opened at GBX 2,377 ($32.27) on Thursday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($34.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,092 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

